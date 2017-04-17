Knoxville Opera’s Rossini Festival back for 16th year

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Opera’s annual Rossini Festival International Street Fair, now in it’s 16th year, has been designated a “legacy event” by Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and serves as a celebration of the performing arts.

This year’s festival is April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Gay Street and Market Square in downtown Knoxville. The multi-cultural music and dance performances will feature 800 entertainers and over 100 food, beverage and artisan exhibits with hand-crafted works.

The free festival includes 11 consecutive hours of live entertainment on five outdoor stages, including opera, jazz, ethnic music, gospel, modern and ethnic dance, ballet, vocal and instrumental ensembles. There is a YMCA FunZone for kids and over 100 prominent artisans.

Entertainment Schedule