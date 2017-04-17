Knoxville Marathon winner competes in Boston Marathon

Related Coverage 2016 Knoxville Marathon winner training to run two marathons in two weeks

BOSTON (WATE) – Over 30,000 people ran in the Boston Marathon Monday, including the 2017 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon female winner Gina Rouse.

Rouse ran in the Elite Women’s Start. She came in 30th in her division, 37th for females and 87th overall. Her net time was 02:57:02.

She says she started running marathons six years ago, just after the birth of her first daughter. Now years later, Rouse has three daughters aged six, four, and two years old.

Rouse joined 270 other runners from Tennessee, including country music star Dirks Bentley’s wife Cassidy.

“Marathoning has just been a part of my motherhood,” said Rouse.

She has won the Knoxville Marathon two years in a row.

