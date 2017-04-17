Grand jury indicts alleged gang member for death of Knoxville teen

Related Coverage Family members mourn shooting of Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County grand jury returned an indictment for Bryant Christopher Mitchell in the death of a 17-year-old Knoxville boy.

Bryant Christopher Mitchell, also known as “Honcho Da Bos” or “Baily Mac,” was indicted for first-degree murder Monday for the killing of Caleb Arwood. Arwood was found shot multiple times in November 2016 in an alley in Western Heights.

The grand jury returned a gang enhancement. According to prosecutors Mitchell was a member of the Gangster Disciples gang, which has been linked to dozens of crimes in the Knoxville area.

Mitchell is in the Knox County jail with a $250,000 bond.