Fentress County Commission names temporary sheriff

Related Coverage Fentress County chief deputy responds to sheriff’s resignation amid FBI investigation

JAMESTOWN (WATE) – The Fentress County Commission meeting was a packed house Monday night. Most were there looking for answers just days after Sheriff Chucky Cravens resigned.

“This is a historic situation. It’s not a great situation for anyone. We can’t spin anything like that, of course.” said Chief Deputy Gary Ledbetter.

Previous story: Fentress County chief deputy responds to sheriff’s resignation amid FBI investigation

Ledbetter has also taken on the role and responsibility of the sheriff until Cravens’ resignation is effective. In that time, County Executive J. Michael Cross says the county commission cannot take any action towards finding a permanent replacement.

“Rumors are flying. It’s a small town. Everyone loves to live here. but when you live in a small town, everyone wants to talk. And most of the time they don’t have all the facts or the information they need.” said Ledbetter after Monday’s meeting.

Community members who packed the Jamestown courthouse were eager to share their concerns with the commission.

“We’re tired of corruption, if you will – people in elected offices who are not doing their job they’re taking advantage of it. We’ve got to put an end to it.” said Don Wambach.

Another community member, Kimberly Rocha, said, “I think it affects our whole entire county and we need to bond together and get over this hurdle.”

Cross announced the next time for discussion would be Monday, May 1. He invited the public to return to Jamestown to share their thoughts and hear how the commission will move forward in the replacement process.