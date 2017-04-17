Fans can help name April the Giraffe’s son

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WATE) — Internet sensation, April the Giraffe, gave birth to a male calf over the weekend at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

The park has launched a campaign for the public to help name the calf. Fans can vote on any name they choose, including the spelling for the first part of the campaign. During the second part of the campaign, the top 10 names will be voted on.

Funds raised from the campaign will go toward giraffe conversation efforts, Ava’s Little Heros and the park.

Votes can be submitted online.

Five things to know about April and her newborn.

INTERNET STAR:

More than 1.2 million viewers watched the birth in real time thanks to Animal Adventure’s livestream. The zoo began streaming from April’s enclosure in February. People around the world have been tuning in daily. Animal Adventure’s owner, Jordan Patch, has described the global attention as “overwhelming” for him and his four-member staff, who also care for 200 other animals.

WORTH THE WAIT:

Giraffes have one of the longest gestation periods of any animal, about 15 months. Newborn giraffes generally weigh about 150 pounds (68.04 kilograms) and are about 6 feet (1.83 meters) tall at birth. Animal Adventure has not announced a height and weight for April’s calf.

MAY-DECEMBER MATING:

The yet-to-be-named calf is the fourth calf for 15-year-old April. The calf’s father, Oliver, who watched the birth from an adjacent pen, is a first-time father at the age of 5. Male giraffes don’t help raise their young.

GOODBYE AFTER WEANING:

The zoo’s owner says the newborn will stay with April until he is weaned, which can take six months or longer. The calf will then move on to another zoo. Animal Adventure says it can’t keep the offspring because that could lead to incestuous mating.

NO VISITORS YET:

Animal Adventure is in rural Harpursville, New York. It is currently closed and will open to the public in mid-May. The nearest city is Binghamton, about 15 minutes away.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.