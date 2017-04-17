30 guests evacuated from Knoxville motel

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An employee at a Knoxville motel was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation after an incident at a Red Roof Inn.

Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to the inn, located at 1315 Kirby Road, at around noon Monday and discovered smoke coming from an elevator shaft. Firefighters said it appeared that hydraulic fluid had leaked onto the hot motor causing it to smoke.

Firefighters said there was no fire, but smoke was created from the burning oil. Approximately 30 guests were evacuated from the motel. No other injuries were reported.