12-year-old boy reported missing in Oak Ridge

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

The boy went missing from the 100 block of Georgia Avenue on Monday evening. Police say he is 4-feet-10, weighs 65 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green American Eagle shirt, brown pants, and orange shoes.

Anyone with information should call Oak Ridge police at (865) 425-4399.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to obtain a photo of the missing boy. Refresh this page for updates.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s