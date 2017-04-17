12-year-old boy reported missing in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

The boy went missing from the 100 block of Georgia Avenue on Monday evening. Police say he is 4-feet-10, weighs 65 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a green American Eagle shirt, brown pants, and orange shoes.

Anyone with information should call Oak Ridge police at (865) 425-4399.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to obtain a photo of the missing boy. Refresh this page for updates.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic updates.