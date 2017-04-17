1 transported to hospital after smoke seen at Knoxville hotel

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews responded to a Knoxville hotel Monday afternoon.

The Knoxville Fire Department says smoke was coming from the floor hallways at Red Roof Inn at 1315 Kirby Road.

Around 30 guests were evacuated from the building. Firefighters say smoke was coming from the elevator shaft. Hydraulic fluid was leaking onto a hot motor. There was no fire.

One female employee was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported.

