Knoxville police arrest man accused of stabbing 2 people

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man was arrested Friday night after police say he stabbed two people after accusing them of taking his cell phone according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers say they received calls of a fight and stabbing around 9 p.m. Friday night at 133 Felix Drive. According to KPD’s report, when officers arrived at the address they found one man who had been stabbed at least six times and a second man who had a deep cut across his face.

KPD says the arriving officers located James Richard Trent, 47, a few blocks up the road where they found him equipped with a black folding knife with a 3 inch blade.

Trent was then arrested and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

According to multiple witnesses, the stabbing began when Trent came up to the property on Felix Drive and accused the group of victims and witnesses of taking his cell phone.

Witnesses say the suspect began to verbally and physically attack the group and the victims and witnesses fought back. That’s when the suspect stabbed both victims.

KPD says the two victims were taken to the UT Medical Center ER. Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Trent is currently being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.