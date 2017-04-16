Gatlinburg hosting multiple events for ‘Earth Week’

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Gatlinburg’s annual Earth Week Celebration will be held Monday, April 17 to Friday, April 21 leading up to Earth Day on April 22.

The number of events include a 5K race and a day dedicated to E-Waste include.

See the full list of planned events below:

Gatlinburg Goes Green Seminar – The Hilton Garden Inn Gatlinburg and the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a Gatlinburg Goes Green Seminar On April 17 with Guest Speaker Nigel Fields, Chief of Resource Education for Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He has been at the heart of helping to understand the scope of the fires and the resiliency of the Smoky Mountains as we look towards recovery.

Spur Clean up with Keep Sevier Beautiful – Get a hands-on experience at the Spur Clean-up beginning at the Gatlinburg Welcome Center on the Spur.

E-Waste Recycling Day – Gatlinburg will be collecting unwanted computers, small electronics, ink cartridges, etc., outside the Events Office for this all day event.

Earth Day Festival – Families are encouraged to come and celebrate in the Earth Day Festival. Enjoy music, free crafts, activities, face painting, demonstrations and more.

Earth Day 5K – 5K Run/Walk in beautiful Gatlinburg. Funds raised will benefit the Chamber Foundation’s initiatives in education and green program.

Full details on the planned earth week events can be found at the Gatlinburg’s official website here.