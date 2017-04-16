False alarm drowning turns into quarry safety lesson

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- A called in drowning at the Fort Dickerson Park quarry that led the Knoxville Fire Department and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad on a two hour search Saturday night is now being called a false alarm.

Officials from both rescue groups say the false alarm can be looked at as a good safety reminder as summer approaches.

“Don’t jump from a height of that distance or that length. It’s dangerous. Anytime you’re in open body of water, a quarry, a lake, river anything like that. You should probably wear a life preserver,” said Knoxville Fire Department Captain D.J. Corcoran.

The lesson still proves valuable after three people were killed in 2015 from jumping off local quarries.

“Don’t jump off of any cliffs, cliff diving is very dangerous, that’s what constitutes the majority of our recoveries in this quarry,” said Jeremiah Mcloed with the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad Water Team.

In addition to the dangers of quarries being well documented, rescue crews also want to stress that jumping off local quarries is illegal.