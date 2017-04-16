Churches of all denominations gather for Easter sunrise Service

KNOXVILLE (WATE)–The birds were not the only ones singing on Easter morning as the sun rose at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum.

Believers from all denominations joined hand in hand to worship Jesus Christ at the sunrise service.

Carol Richards says she loves the event because the entire community is invited.

“Just the different kinds of people that were here but we were all united,” said Richards. “I just sat here and thought about that and you know the love that was here for all the different kinds of people. It wasn’t just our little community that we tend to stay in so often.”

Reverend Dr. John A. Butler says the sunrise service has a special meaning.

“Scripture tells us he rose at the dawning of a new day,” said Butler. “Those who believe in Christ, when Christ comes into our lives we have a new day, we have a new beginning and we are able to rise with him.”

This is the fourth year the churches have celebrated at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum.

“It’s a beautiful place,” said Butler. Gardens were important to God. The garden of Eden and then Jesus made his last commitment to God in the garden of Gethsemane. Gardens are a special place for a Christian and we expect that one day we’re going to be in God’s Garden again.”