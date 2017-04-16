3 first responders hit by car while working crash in Middle Tennessee

WKRN Published: Updated:
(Photo: WKRN)

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three first responders were hit by a car while working a crash Saturday night in Hendersonville.

Officials said it happened at 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of New Shackle Island Road and Drakes Creek Road.

Emergency crews were working a wreck involving two people on a motorcycle when a passing car struck a deputy, an EMS worker, a firefighter, and an ambulance.

The deputy and EMS worker were taken to a hospital for observation but are said to be okay.

No details were immediately released about the firefighter’s injuries.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

