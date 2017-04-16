2 injured in early morning Pigeon Forge cabin fire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a cabin fire during the early morning hours of Easter Sunday.

Firefighters said it happened just before 3:00 on Blackberry Ridge Way.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their identities and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time

The cause of the fire is also unknown. More information is expected to be released later Sunday morning.

