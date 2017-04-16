1 arrested after Sevier County high speed chase

Published: Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning after leading Sevier County Sheriff and Tennessee Highway Patrol on a high speed chase down Chapman Highway.

THP reports the pursuit began after Adam Saltalamacchia fled a traffic stop. The chase lasted approximately 15 minutes until Saltalmacchia crashed his Dodge Stratus on New Era Road.

He was not injured in the crash and was taken into custody. He is being held at the Sevier County jail on charges of feeling and other traffic violations.

There is no information available in regards to what caused him to flee.

 

 

