Tennessee beats Bama in a walk-off

Knoxville (WATE) – On their way to the nation’s longest active win streak, it took Tennessee Softball five innings to find themselves Saturday night.

“I just thought we were really passive the first five innings,” said Vols co-head coach Karen Weekly. “I didn’t like our body language, didn’t like our lack of fight. I thought we were a completely different team in that respect the last two innings”

Tennessee (38-5, 10-3 SEC) mustered just two hits through the first five innings, spotting Alabama (36-8, 10-6 SEC) a two run lead before their late rally got going.

A season high, sellout crowd of 1,935 looked on at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium as the Vols rallied back, scoring two in the bottom of the sixth before freshman Chelsea Seggern sliced the decisive hit past second base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

It was her second walk off hit of the season.

The win extended Tennessee’s streak to 17 straight, the longest active streak in the NCAA.

The powerhouse SEC programs hook up Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m. for Game 2 of the series.