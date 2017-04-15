Smokies bats fall short in Trevor Clifton’s home debut

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Trevor Clifton’s first start at home, about 40 miles from where he grew up in Maryville, did not go as planned as he received the loss in his second start of the season.

The former Heritage pitcher threw six strikeouts in five innings of work on Friday as the Smokies fell to Mississippi 10-2. Clifton (1-1) only gave up two hits, both of which came off the bat of Connor Lien. The centerfielder combined for three RBI.

The long ball was the difference for the Braves, who hit two, three-run home runs.

The series wraps up Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. at Smokies Stadium. The first thousand fans through the gates will receive a Kyle Schwarber T-shirt.

