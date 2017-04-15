Small plane crashes in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY (WATE) – A small plane crashed outside the Oliver Springs area in Anderson County Saturday afternoon according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

The Department says no deaths or injuries were reported from the single person plane crash and that the pilot was able to walk away and refused medical treatment.

The ACSO says the pilot was flying an ultralight aircraft but could not say how the crash occurred.

Federal authorities including the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.