Oak Ridge church holds its first helicopter egg drop

ROBERTSVILLE (WATE) – Saturday an Oak Ridge church held a special egg hunt for its community.

Robertsville Baptist Church dropped 10,000 eggs down to 1,000 kids from a helicopter. The children ran around and gathered up as many of the plastic eggs as they could before turning them back in for candy.

This is the first year the church has held an event like this. Event Director Jack Abbott says he got the idea after attending a helicopter egg drop at a different church last year.

“We just see the eggs as seeds of hope and peace that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ offers and that’s what this event is all about,” said Abbott.

“For us it’s seeing the hope that Jesus Christ offers and we wanted to share that with as much people as we can to let them know that there is that peace that they can have and the forgiveness.”

The church’s sunrise service will begin at 7:00 Sunday morning.