Loudon County wreck leaves 2 injured

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – At least two people were hurt in an accident that closed down Tellico Parkway in Loudon County Saturday morning for several hours.

According to a Tweet by Loudon County Sheriff it happened near Saddle Dam.

The road reopened around 9:30 a.m.

No information about the cause of the crash or the condition of the people injured has been released. WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more.

