KFD and KPD investigating possible drowning at Knoxville quarry

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rescue crews are investigating a possible drowning at the Fort Dickerson quarry in Knoxville Saturday night according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD says they received a call shortly after 7 p.m. saying a person jumped 80-feet into the water and never resurfaced.

The fire department says they will be in rescue mode for two hours from the time the call first came in. After two hours, KFD says the operation will switch to recovery mode.

The Knoxville Police Department dispatch says the original call came at a quarry near 520 Augusta street.

No other details have been released

