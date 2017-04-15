Kentucky man airlifted to UT Medical Center after crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Life Star lands at UT Medical Center

WOODBINE, KY (WATE) – A Kentucky man is considered to be in critical but stable condition after being airlifted to UT Medical Center following a motorcycle crash in Woodbine, Kentucky on Friday.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff Department, Herschell S. Sullivan, 26, was ejected from his motorcycle after striking an SUV. Sullivan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officers say the SUV drove into a ditch after the collision, but no injuries were reported from passengers in the SUV.

The crash reportedly occurred when Sullivan attempted to pass another vehicle and struck the SUV head-on.

The Whitley County Sheriff Department says Sullivan will be cited for traffic violations, and additional charges may be filed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s