Kentucky man airlifted to UT Medical Center after crash

WOODBINE, KY (WATE) – A Kentucky man is considered to be in critical but stable condition after being airlifted to UT Medical Center following a motorcycle crash in Woodbine, Kentucky on Friday.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff Department, Herschell S. Sullivan, 26, was ejected from his motorcycle after striking an SUV. Sullivan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officers say the SUV drove into a ditch after the collision, but no injuries were reported from passengers in the SUV.

The crash reportedly occurred when Sullivan attempted to pass another vehicle and struck the SUV head-on.

The Whitley County Sheriff Department says Sullivan will be cited for traffic violations, and additional charges may be filed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.