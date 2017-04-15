Cruise Against Cancer event raises money for East Tennessee cancer patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cruise against Cancer is raising money for cancer patients in East Tennessee and anyone can help.

The event starts at 6 a.m and runs until midnight, Saturday, April 22. Hundreds of hod rod cars will be at the Lowe’s in Newport. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction.

Organizers are asking everyone who plans to attend to RSVP on Facebook, and invite their friends.

Since beginning in 2009 Cruise Against Cancer has become the primary fundraiser for Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group.

Over the years, this event has raised more than $130,000 for local cancer patients. Funds generated on this day will help meet the basic needs of hundreds of cancer patients throughout Cocke, Jefferson, & Sevier Counties.

Celebrate Life provides assistance with medical costs, utility bills, gas cards, groceries, prosthetic devices, and various other expenditures with which cancer patients may be struggling.

In addition, their “Manna From Heaven” snack ministry keeps refreshments available to radiation and chemotherapy patients at cancer treatment centers in Morristown & Sevierville. As a Susan G. Komen grantee, Celebrate Life may also provide financial assistance to breast cancer patients throughout Eastern Tennessee.