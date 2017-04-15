4 Events happening around East Tennessee this Easter Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is plenty to do in East Tennessee this Easter Weekend. Here are four ways to enjoy the holiday.

1: Easter Egg-stravaganza

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. visit Pathways Church South Knoxville campus for the Easter EGGStravaganza.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be Giant inflatables, egg hunts, and food.

2: Easter Buffet

There will be an Easter Buffet at the Crowne Plaza on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending should make reservations on The Crowne Plaza’s website.

Tickets are $36.95 for adults, $12.95 for kids, and children 6 and under eat for free.

3: Easter Sunrise Service at Knoxville Botanical Garden

There will be an Easter Sunrise Church Service at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens in the LeConte Meadow starting at 7 a.m.

Everyone is invited to attend.

An offering taken up at the service will be donated to the community gardens.

Organizers suggest attendees wear comfortable clothing since they will be outdoors.

4: Spring Fest at Cherokee Caverns

Spring Fest at Cherokee Cavers will happen Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be live music from local artist, Sydni Stinnett as well as Shaun Abbott, Erin Ott and Shelby Wright.

There will also be self guided tours through the Cherokee Caverns.