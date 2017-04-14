Things to do in East Tennessee: Easter edition

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many in East Tennessee will be celebrating Easter this weekend.

Good Friday

Around the World in 80 Bricks

Bricks 4 Kidz will be hosting the event from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for children in grades K-5. Children will build LEGO contraptions and models while solving problems. Each session costs $39.

Family Fun Night

Autism Site Knoxville will be hosting the event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be snacks, games and more at the free event. To register, visit the organization’s website.

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt

Millers Cove Primitive Baptist Church in Walland is hosting the event starting at 6:30 p.m. Also, there will be food, crafts, games and prizes.

Live Stations of the Cross

All Saints Catholic Parish is hosting the event at 1 p.m. The re-enactment will be bilingual and last around 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Downtown Cooperative Ministry

Many churches in Downtown Knoxville will be coming together for the event at 5:30 p.m. The Stations of the Cross event will start at Market Square and go through nearby areas.

Friday-Saturday

RiverView Family Farm

The farm will be hosting Easter egg hunts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For $9, children can bring their Easter egg baskets and find the golden egg. There will also be farm animals, games, food, music, hayrides, face painting and more. The farm is located at 12130 Prater Lane in Knoxville.

Saturday

Easter Egg Helicopter Drop

Robertsville Baptist Church in Oak Ridge is hosting the event. Only 1,000 kids can attend. Ten thousand eggs will be dropped and turned in for bags of candy. The drop will be at 11:30 a.m. for children 5-years-old and under, and at 11:50 a.m. for children between the ages of 6 and 12.

MCCK Easter Egg Decorating Party and Hunt

Metropolitan Community Church of Knoxville is hosting the event at noon. There will be pizza and multiple activities. Older children can come to the church at 11 a.m. to help hide eggs. To attend, please register by emailing office@mccknoxville.org.

Breakfast with Easter Bunny

Families can enjoy coffee, pastries and crafts with the Easter Bunny at Smart Toys and Books from 10 a.m. to noon. The event costs $12 and registration is over the phone, 865-394-6060. The event is for children 2-years-old and up.

Lenoir City Easter Egg Hunt

The city will be hosting the event starting at 1 p.m. There will be hunts for different age groups and activities. Families are asked to bring their own baskets. The event will be at Lenoir City Park.

Spring Fest

Cherokee Caverns is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be pictures with superheros and princesses, shopping, music, food and more. Tickets are $10 for 5-years-old and up to enter the cave. There is a $9 discounted admission price for those ho bring a non-perishable food donation for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Kitten Yoga

Bullman’s Kickboxing and Krav Maga will be hosting the event to benefit Young-Williams Animal Center. The event is $20 and must be bought online or through the gym’s app. The event is from noon to 1 p.m.

Wag-N-Walk

The event will be at Ijams Nature Center. Owners can walk their dogs with the center’s veterinarian. Dr. Louise Conrad will go over dog etiquette at the park and safety concerns for pets in nature. The event is free for members and $5 for non-members. To register, visit the center’s website.

Easter Sunday

Ober Gatlinburg

There will be a mountain-top sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. The park will give complimentary aerial tram rides to the service starting at 5 a.m. After the service, there will be a breakfast buffet at the Seasons of Ober restaurant from 7:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Easter Sunrise Service

Knoxville Botantical Garden and Arboretum will be hosting the service at 7 a.m. Many churches will be participating in the event: Lennon-Seney United Methodist, St. Luke’s Episcopal, Mount Calvary Baptist, Knoxville District AME Zion, Mattie E. Coleman CME, Tabernacle Baptist and Shiloh Presbyterian.