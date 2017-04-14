Tennessee beauty queens visit patients at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Some special visitors made a stop at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Friday. A few of Tennessee’s “princesses” visited the kids.

Miss Tennessee and several other local Miss America pageant contestants helped to improve the moods of some of the patients. The Miss America Organization has close ties with the Children’s Miracle Network, working together to raise money for children’s hospitals.

“These children in the hospital setting are not living normal lives. There’s nothing normal about being in a hospital day in and day out and not being able to go outside or go to school. So to be able to give them a moment to just kind of escape from everything that’s going on in their world right now is really, really, really incredible and so rewarding,” said Miss Tennessee Grace Burgess.

The young woman crowned Miss America each year serves as a goodwill ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals during her year of service.