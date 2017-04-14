Spring Sevierville events honor Dolly Parton

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Dolly Parton turned 71 in January and she’ll be having another “birthday” in spring. The city of Sevierville unveiled a bronze statue of the country legend 30 years ago this May in front of the Sevier County Courthouse.

In honor of the iconic statue’s 30 years, Sevierville is opening a special exhibit, open to the public for free. The exhibit will have artifacts and artwork from the statues sculptor Jim Gray along with letters and stories from Dolly Parton’s personal collection. It’s open daily from 9 to 5 through the end of December at the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

Also marking 30 years, the Bloomin’ Barbecue and Bluegrass Festival is honoring Parton with the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition. Contestants are asked to perform any of the 3,000 songs that Parton has written throughout her career. Auditions are over, but you can watch the competition on May 20.

The winner gets $500, a recording session in Nashville, and a guitar autographed by Parton.

More online: More details about the festival