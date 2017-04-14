Sheriff of Fentress County resigns amid FBI investigation

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sheriff of Fentress County resigned Friday amid both a state and federal investigation.

Commissioner Benny Hughes confirmed to News 2 the resignation of Sheriff Chucky Cravens will go into effect in two weeks.

It’s not yet known who will be the interim sheriff until a new one is elected.

Earlier this week, the Memphis division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it’s looking into allegations of impropriety in both the sheriff’s office and the county jail.

Josh DeVine, spokesman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, also confirmed the state is investigating the sheriff’s office but didn’t offer further details.

While Cravens resignation comes amid the investigations, his exact reasoning wasn’t immediately known.