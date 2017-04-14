Police: 2 Knoxville juveniles hurt in incidents related to drug deals

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Friday night after two separate incidents in Fountain City that Knoxville police believe stemmed from a drug deal with the same suspect.

Officers were called to the areas of Fair Drive and Felix Drive at the same time for what they call a “cutting incident.” The suspect, an adult male, was detained and is under investigation.

The juveniles had non-life threatening injuries. No other details have been released.

