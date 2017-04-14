Peoria eliminates Ice Bears from postseason

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears postseason run ended on Friday after Peoria completed a two-game sweep in the SPHL playoffs.

The Ice Bears had 27 shots on goal compared to the Rivermen’s 25 but still fell short 5-1 at the Civic Coliseum. Knoxville never was able to get into a rhythm after Peoria scored twice in the first period, the first goal coming 25 seconds into the game.

Jake Rivera scored the Ice Bears’ lone goal with 6:35 left in the third period.

With the loss, the Ice bears exit the postseason in the first round for the second consecutive season. Prior to 2016, Knoxville only missed the second round once (2011) in franchise history, dating back to 2002.