Oak Ridge hosts two-day intercollegiate regatta

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Hundreds of rowers descended on Oak Ridge Friday for the 49th Annual Southern Intercollegiate Rowing Association Regatta.

Friday was day one of the two day event, which is the largest regatta in the 49 year history for an Easter weekend. Fifty-nine teams from 12 states are taking part in the 1.25 mile race.

The race is now more spectator friendly after the completion of the eighth lane.

“This is one of America’s premier rowing venues and I think it’s one of America’s favorite rowing venues,” said Marc Derose with Explore Oak Ridge. “A lot of people come back here year after year and we constantly get good feedback on what a great place this is to row. I think part of it has to do with the fact that we’re nestled here in the mountains of East Tennessee and it keeps the water flat. Keeps the wind down. We don’t get a lot of thunderstorms down here so racing usually goes on and we don’t get too many delays.”

Admission is free. The races pick back up at 8 a.m. Saturday.