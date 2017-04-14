Nunn, Reynolds selected in WNBA Draft

NEW YORK – Tennessee guard Jordan Reynolds and forward Schaquilla Nunn became the Lady Vol program’s 38th and 39th overall picks in the WNBA Draft on Thursday.

Reynolds was selected 19th overall in the second round by the Atlanta Dream. Nunn went 25th overall, as the the San Antonio Stars selected the center in the third round. The former Lady Vol will join Washington’s Kelsey Plum, who San Antonio selected with the number one overall pick.

Diamond DeShields and Mercedes Russell were draft-eligible redshirt juniors but announced during the past two weeks that they had chosen to stay in school and take advantage of their final season of college eligibility.

For her career, Reynolds totaled 770 points, averaging 5.7 per game to go with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Nunn, who was a graduate transfer in 2016-17 after playing three seasons at Winthrop, played in all 32 games in her lone year at UT. She put up averages of 4.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game after redshirting a year ago due to a broken foot. Nunn holds career records at Winthrop with 910 rebounds and 279 blocked shots.

Reynolds and Nunn join seven other former Lady Vols currently on WNBA rosters, including Vicki Baugh (San Antonio), Cierra Burdick (New York), Isabelle Harrison (San Antonio), Glory Johnson (Dallas), Candace Parker (Los Angeles), Meighan Simmons (Atlanta) and Shekinna Stricklen (Connecticut).