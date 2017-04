KODAK (WATE) – No injuries were reported in an early morning house fire in Kodak on Friday.

The fire started at a home on Smith School Road just before 1:30 a.m. Rural/Metro says the fire started in an attached garage and then spread to a deck between the garage and the house.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts delivered to your mobile device.