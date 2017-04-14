Knoxville police officer helps child fix bike

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It was just an ordinary day for Knoxville Police Sgt. Shane Watson, who was driving in his police cruiser patrolling a Lonsdale neighborhood until a child approached him with an unusual dilemma: a broken bicycle.

“We were just small talking,” Watson said. “It was probably a 6- or 7-year-old little boy, cute as can be, and he was just having fun playing. He was probably more worried about getting in trouble for breaking his bike.”

The officer lent a helping hand.

“Someone took pictures of me doing that and that was great, but in all fairness, officers do this every single day and it’s not recognized or seen, and they do this kind of thing constantly,” Watson said. “It’s not just about kicking in doors and getting bad guys.”

Those pictures have since been shared around social media.

“Usually it’s all the negative stuff that gets focused on and really those are the small, isolated incidents that occur,” Watson said. “These kinds of things go on all the time and you just don’t hear about it.”

Watson said maintaining good relations with the community is a big part of the job, and it is important to teach kids at an early age that police officers are there to help.

“You don’t want them being afraid of the police and you don’t want them having bad connotation seeing us drag people out of the house yelling and screaming,” he said.

Through his actions, he showed what it meant to not only protect, but serve.

“[It was] highlight of my night,” Watson said. “It was fun and got to laugh about it later and then it turned into this.”

Sgt. Watson is about to celebrate 15 years on the Knoxville Police Department.

