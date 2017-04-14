Knoxville Hispanic community stages reenactment of crucifixion of Christ

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – All Saints Catholic Parish’s Hispanic community staged a live reenactment Friday of the crucifixion of Jesus as part of its Easter celebrations.

Bilingual booklets were available for attendees who needed them to follow along. Father Miguel Valez says the event serves as an important reminder of the reason for the Easter holiday.

“There is no Easter Sunday without the passion of our Lord Jesus Christ. There is no resurrection without the death of Jesus,” he said.

This is the sixth consecutive year the church has hosted the event.

