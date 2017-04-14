Knoxville church builds park for surrounding neighborhood

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – West Lonsdale Baptist Church on Friday opened a community park built for the Knoxville neighborhood surrounding the church.

Robinson Park is named in honor of Bruce Robinson, the church’s former pastor of 23 years. It features a pavilion with tables, a charcoal grill, a swing set, play structure and slide, as well as an outdoor library.

“For about two years now, we’ve been planning this and our church has been so good to come out,” said Teaching Pastor Todd Halliburton. “We’ve had people that have put in, you know, tens of hours – 10, 20, 30 hours in a week on the park, just trying to make it happen. They’ve donated their time. They’ve donated their resources. They’ve donated their abilities and without our church, this wouldn’t have happened.”

The park cost around $12,000.