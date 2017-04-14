Hancock County teens organize fundraiser to help classmate with medical condition

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Some Hancock County students are working together to organize an Easter-themed fundraiser for one of their classmates.

Preston Strange was born with hydrocephalus and had a shunt put into his head to drain fluid. The shunt was replaced earlier this year and there was a complication, causing an infection. He’s spending Easter weekend at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital as he recovers.

His fellow Hancock County High School classmates wanted him to know they support him, so they organized a fundraiser to help his family pay for hospital expenses.

“It really feels good in the sense that I can’t really give a lot of money, but I can give my time and I can come visit and I cam help other people organize something that’s this big. And it’s really a lot bigger than just our school. We’re all working together to help a family,” said Shae Johnson.

A batch of Easter eggs stuffed with donations and notes were given to Preston and his family on Friday.