Guinness World Records attraction opens in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG (WATE) – You can now find the world’s largest Pac-Man game and a Garth Brooks guitar under the same roof in Gatlinburg as a popular attraction has reopened after a major renovation.

Just like the book, the Guinness World Records Adventure is welcoming back guests with new displays and exhibits. Some include Joe Louis’s championship belt, seats from Wrigley Field and a Peyton Manning wall.

The assistant manager says the new additions will entertain the whole family.

“I think the big thing is now with all the interactives, like I said we have 50 now. It’s a lot of fun for the whole families to compete against each other. There’s a lot for little kids to do as well as adults so it’s good for all ages,” said Suzanne DeSear.

Guinness World Records Adventure is located at 631 Parkway in Gatlinburg.