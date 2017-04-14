Beard on Jennings: “he’s a championship football player”

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Kevin Beard joined Butch Jones’ staff earlier this year.

Before becoming Tennessee’s wide receivers coach, Beard was a pretty good wideout of his own.

The 36 year-old totaled 920 receiving yards with seven touchdowns at Miami, a program where yards were hard to come by. Beard’s teammates included future NFL pro bowlers Andre Johnson, Santana Moss, and Reggie Wayne. Beard had four catches for 41 yards in the Hurricanes national title win over Nebraska in 2001.

Now as a coach, he already sees that championship mindset in Tennessee junior receiver Jauan Jennings.

“Before I even had the chance to get on the field, watching him on film, I already saw that he’s a championship football player,” Beard said. “Right now, he’s giving us everything he has and ultimately he’s going to take us to a championship caliber team.”

Jennings put up good numbers in 2016, ranking second for Tennessee behind Josh Malone, with 580 yards and seven touchdowns. With Malone entering the NFL Draft, Jennings is set for a big junior season.