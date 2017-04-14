American Heart Association encourages you to ‘Move More in April’



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Every April, the American Heart Association celebrates physical activity and health with “Move More in April.” The nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization is dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To improve lives everywhere, the organization provides public health education in a variety of ways.

This month, Americans are encouraged to commit to a healthier, more active lifestyle through tips provided online for each week of the month, starting with walking.

Research has shown that walking at least 30 minutes a day can help reduce the risk of heart disease, improves blood pressure, increases energy and more. The American Heart Association recommends adults get at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week.

Every step counts, regardless of your normal activity level. Here are some tips on how to add more steps in your day:

Take the dog out for a walk.

Take the kids to the park or playground.

Park farther from the entrance to your workplace, school, grocery store, restaurants, etc.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator, even if just for one or two floors.

Walk to a nearby restaurant for lunch instead of driving.

Catch up with a friend by walking around the block while chatting on the phone.

In addition to walking, the American Heart Association encourages people to join sports teams and get active with their families at home. Each week, adults are recommended to have at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise. Through sports and family outdoor activities, families can achieve weekly exercise goals together while improving physical and mental health.

For more detailed information and health tips, visit www.heart.org.