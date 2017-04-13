West Knox County traffic light expected to reduce accidents after fatal crashes

Related Coverage Man killed in West Knox County crash identified

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new traffic light in West Knox County is being installed as a way to reduce accidents in the area.

The Karns Valley Drive and Oak Ridge Highway intersection is about half a mile from the Byington Solway Road intersection. On April 5, 2017, an accident at the intersection killed a man.

A viewer posted on the WATE 6 On Your Side Facebook page asking to “get us some help out here to get a red light.” An investigation revealed plans for a traffic light are underway.

Jim Snowden with Knox County Engineering and Public Works says the traffic light at Karns Valley will help prevent accidents at Byington Solway.

“If we put a signal immediately downstream of this intersection, somebody’s going to have to stop, pick back up speed,” said Snowden. “It just makes intuitive sense that that speed will be abated somewhat by the traffic signals.”

The traffic light will not only slow drivers down, but provide gaps for drivers looking to cross the Byington Solway intersection.

“The signal holding traffic will provide gaps so that people can see, one that there’s not a car coming and two that the car maybe going a little slower is what we hope to be the case and improve the safety of the intersection,” said Snowden.

Faris Mishu owns MW Drilling, a business sitting right on the corner of the intersection. He says he’s been waiting on something like this for 30 years.

“We’re basically the first ones on the scene most of the time,” said Mishu. “People come in bloody and we’ll call 911. It’s very common.”

Mishu warns says it’s so common he warns his employees about turning into the parking lot.

“I told them don’t use a turn signal,” said Mishu. “As they’re coming east, don’t use a turn signal when you want to turn into the parking lot, because people think you’re turning into the side road and they’ll pull out in front you and they’ll hit them.”

Mishu says he is hopeful this new light will make the area safer.

The light is expected to be installed in June. It is part of a bigger project that will make the intersection a four legged intersection by expanding Karns Valley Road. The entire project should be complete next year,