UT Medical Center hosts seminar on end-of-life planning

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – University of Tennessee Medical Center is hosting a free program next Monday for National Healthcare Decisions Day to help people understand the value of advance health care planning.

Dr. Annette Mendola, director of clinical ethics at UT Medical Center, says this discussion should begin at the kitchen table, not in the intensive care unit, with the people you love. That way, you can make sure your own wishes and those of your loved ones are expressed and respected. This include wishes for end-of-life care.

Mendola says there is no guide and no single conversation can cover all the decisions your family may face, but a conversation can provide a shared understanding of what matters to you and your loved ones.

She says it’s also important to name a health care proxy, also called a health care agent or power of attorney for health care. This person makes health care decisions for you if you’re too sick to make them for yourself.

UT Medical Center’s free seminar on this important topic is on Monday, April 17, at 5:30 p.m. at UT Medical Center’s Heart Hospital Conference Room.