TWRA has no luck catching goose pierced by arrow at Sevier County Fairgrounds

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A photo of a goose pierced by an arrow at the Sevier County Fairgrounds has been making the rounds on social media.

The photo was taken at the fairgrounds last Monday by Tracey Jurkovac. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they were aware and had tried to catch the goose with no luck as it seemed to not like humans.

They say although the arrow sticking out is very unsightly, the goose seems to be doing well under the circumstances, as it appears to fly, swim and eat without any major problems.