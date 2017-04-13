TWRA has no luck catching goose pierced by arrow at Sevier County Fairgrounds

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A photo of a goose pierced by an arrow at the Sevier County Fairgrounds has been making the rounds on social media.

The photo was taken at the fairgrounds last Monday by Tracey Jurkovac. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says they were aware and had tried to catch the goose with no luck as it seemed to not like humans.

They say although the arrow sticking out is very unsightly, the goose seems to be doing well under the circumstances, as it appears to fly, swim and eat without any major problems.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s