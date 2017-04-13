THP: 4 injured in crash involving tanker, vehicle on I-81 in Greene County

GREENEVILLE (WJHL) – Greene County dispatchers confirmed a tanker has overturned on Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 19 following a multi-vehicle crash around 4 p.m.

According to dispatch, the tanker, carrying liquid yeast, left the road and overturned in the median.

Wings 2 has been called in to fly one person to a nearby hospital.

Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Lt. Rick Garrison told News Channel 11 that four people were injured in the crash, which involved the tanker and another vehicle.

Garrison said the left hand lane has been shut down following the crash.