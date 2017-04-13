The Knot shares top 10 first dance songs in 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Popular wedding website The Knot released the Top 10 Most Popular First Dance Songs of 2016.

It included both new songs and some timeless classics. The company hopes it will inspire some couples as wedding season is among us.

The top songs of last year are:

“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran “From the Group Up” by Dan + Shay “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett “All of Me” by John Legend “You are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne “At Last” by Etta James “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri “I Don’t Dance” by Lee Brice “Then” by Brad Paisley

Editors at The Knot also have a few predictions for new songs that will be popular for 2017. They include:

“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

“Remedy” by Adele

“Yours” by Russell Dickerson

“Greatest Love Story” by LANCO

“In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young