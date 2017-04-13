TBI Study: Tennessee sees increase in drug, narcotic violations

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2016 Crime in Tennessee report.

The report is based off data from law enforcement agencies across the state through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

TBI says more than half of all reported offenses in the “Crimes Against Persons” category involved domestic violence. Crimes against property made up 54.3 percent of all crimes reported.

The study found that the amount of murders increased by 11.6 percent in 2016. There was a 14 percent increase in weapon violations.

The number of forcible rapes decreased by 2.8 percent and kidnapping/abduction reports decreased by 6.3 percent. However, TBI says when looking at victim to offender relationships, the number of kidnapping/abduction was consistent from 2015 to 2016.

The number of DUI arrests decreased, but the number of drug/narcotic violations increased by 9.5 percent.

The amount of juveniles being arrested decreased from 7 percent to 6.6. percent.

“We’re extremely thankful for our dedicated law enforcement partners,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn. “Together, they helped us compile a thorough snapshot of crime in Tennessee. We now hope every department takes this information and works to further address the key crime issues facing their communities and our state.”

There are 532 reporting agencies in the state. Tennessee is one of 16 states that reported having 100% compliance.

Some of the agencies provided incomplete data including: Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the University of Tennessee Police Department, Newport Police Department, Morristown Police Department and Harriman Police Department.

To see information on a specific city or county, read the “Crime in Tennessee” report.