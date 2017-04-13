Smokies score eight runs in ninth to stun Mississippi

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – If you left Smokies Stadium before the ninth inning on Thursday, you didn’t get your money’s worth.

Trailing 7-0 with three outs to go, the Smokies scored eight runs to stun Mississippi with an 8-7 win in walk-off fashion. Tennessee totaled seven hits, four walks and sent twelve batters to the plate in the ninth inning. Prior to the ninth inning rally, the Smokies had just four hits the entire game.

Carlos Penalver, who had already singled in the inning, hit the game-winning run home with a flare into left field.

Trevor Clifton, a Maryville native, will make his first homecoming start of the season at Smokies Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. Clifton picked up a win in his first start against Pensacola last weekend.