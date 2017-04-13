Scott County hospital is hiring, hopes to reopen soon

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) – Scott County’s only hospital is one step closer to reopening.

Rennova Health closed on the sale of the Scott County Community Hospital in January. At the time they said they hoped to open the hospital in the second quarter of 2017.

Tony Taylor, the CEO of the hospital, which is now called Big South Fork Medical Center. Taylor said they are waiting on Medicare to get back to them before they can ask the state is they can reopen.

The hospital is taking applications through their Facebook page. Resumes can be sent to jobs@bsfmedical.com to have on file. Online applications will be accepted soon, according to a spokesperson from the company.

The hospital closed in July 2016 after its previous owner, Pioneer, declared bankruptcy. Pioneer had bought the hospital after it closed in 2012.

Big South Fork Medical Center is classified as a Critical Access Hospital (rural), with 25 beds, a 24/7 emergency department, operating rooms and a laboratory that provides a range of ancillary diagnostic services. The facility includes a 52,000-sq. ft. hospital building and a 6,300 square ft. professional building on approximately 4.3 acres.