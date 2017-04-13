Risk of flying metal prompts garbage disposal recall

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for a garbage disposal after reports of pieces of metal breaking off of the disposal and flying out during use.

The commission has recalled 146,000 of the garbage disposals from Anaheim Manufacturing Co. and Moen Inc., as well as 2,700 units sold in Canada. There were 22 reports of metal coming of the disposal and three reports of a broken components hitting someone. No injuries were reported.

Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards and plumbing supply stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com and other websites from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $80 and $370 for 3/4 horsepower models and $100 and $450 for 1 horsepower models.

The recall involves 3/4 and 1 horsepower disposal by Barracuda, Franke, Frigidaire, Gemline, Kenmore, Kitcheneaster, Luxart Finale, Moen, Streem33, Waste King and several generic disposals. The disposal housings were sold in silver, gray, black and blue and have the brand name printed on them. The brand name, model number and serial number are printed on a label on the bottom or side of the disposals.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garbage disposals and contact Anaheim Manufacturing to arrange for a free replacement disposal to be installed at no cost to the consumer. Anaheim Manufacturing can be contacted at 800-628-0797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday or online.

Brand Model No. Model No. Location Description Serial No. (starting with) Barracuda 681-4001 Side 3/4 HP Disposer 1L5, 1M5, or 1A6 Franke FWD75BR Bottom 3/4 HP Batch Feed Waste Disposer 1M5, or “6” in the third position FWD75R Bottom 3/4 HP Waste Disposer FWD100R Bottom 1 HP Waste Disposer Frigidaire FGDI753DMS Side Gallery 3/4 HP Waste Disposer ZF, or “G” in the second position FPDI103DMS Side Professional 1 HP Waste Disposer FPDI758DMS Side Professional 3/4 HP Waste Disposer Gemline GLCD300SS Side Emerald 3/4 HP Disposal 1L5 Kenmore 587-70351E Bottom 3/4 HP Disposal ZF, AH, or “G” in the second position 587-70361E Bottom 3/4 HP Deluxe Garbage Disposal 587-70413E Bottom 1 HP Garbage Disposal Kitcheneater KE1CORD Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1A7, or “6” in the third position KE34CORD Side 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal Luxart LXFIN1C Side Finale 1 HP Garbage Disposer 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position LXFIN34C Side Finale 3/4 HP Garbage Disposer Moen GX75C Bottom GX Series 3/4HP Garbage Disposal 1M5, or “6” in the third position GX100C Bottom GX Series 1HP Garbage Disposal GXL1000C Bottom GX Series Luxe 1HP Garbage Disposal Stream33 S33WC1WC Side 1 HP Garbage Disposal 1L5 Waste King 9980 Bottom Legend Series 1HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer 1L5, 1M5, 1A7, or “6” in the third position 9980TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer L-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer L-8000TC Bottom Legend Series 1HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer 9950 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer 9900TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed 3 Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer L-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer L-5000TC Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP Batch Feed EZ Mount Garbage Disposer A1SPC Bottom Knight Series 1 HP Garbage Disposer PM3SL-3BMT Bottom Plain 3/4 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer PM4SL-3BMT Bottom Plain 1 HP 3-Bolt Mount Garbage Disposer FDL-3300 Bottom Legend Series 3/4HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer FDL-8000 Bottom Legend Series 1HP EZ Mount Garbage Disposer

