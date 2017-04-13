Ripley’s Aquarium to host Autism Family Day

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Autism Site Knoxville and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies are hosting a special event fro families.

Autism Family Day will be April 22. The aquarium will be opening early with all of the background music turned off.

Families who arrive between 7:30 a.m and 9 a.m. will receive an admission price of $7.82 per person. A maximum of 10 people can be in a family.

There will be sensory activities throughout the aquarium and a quiet room.

Snacks will be provided, including gluten-free.

Volunteers will be in the indoor playground to assist children.

Attendees are asked to register online for free in order to pay at the door when arriving.

The general public will be arriving at the attract at 9 a.m.